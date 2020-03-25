2 women injured after jumping from car to evade Jerome deputies

JEROME — A slow chase involving two women and sheriff's deputies started in town and ended in the country Tuesday when the women jumped from a moving car.

Both were injured in the jump and were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Sheriff George Oppedyk said Wednesday.

A deputy tried to make a traffic stop about 8:15 p.m. in Jerome, but the driver of the car drove off and a "slow-speed pursuit" ensued into the countryside, Oppedyk said.

Deputies threw traffic spikes in front of the car, blowing its tires, and both women jumped from the vehicle.

The vehicle continued off the road before coming to a rest.

"It wasn't much of a crash," Oppedyk said.

The women, ages 19 and 34, are from the Magic Valley and "are not unknown to us," Oppedyk said.

Other than the blown tires, no vehicles were damaged.

The incident is under investigation, the sheriff said, and no other information is being released.

