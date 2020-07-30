Woman with Twin Falls, Minidoka convictions walks away from prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A woman with convictions in Minidoka and Twin Falls counties walked away from the South Boise Women's Correctional Center, the Idaho Department of Correction said.

Michelle Rene Descharme was last seen about 6 p.m., Wednesday near a truck stop at Broadway and I-84 in Boise.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and blue t-shirt.

Descharme, 49, is white with brown hair, hazel eyes and an olive complexion. She is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Descharme’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery in Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bannock, Bingham and Ada Counties, an IDOC statement said.

Descharrme was scheduled to be eligible for parole on June 1, 2025. Her sentence was scheduled to be discharged on May 31, 2031.

Anyone with information about Descharme’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.

