Woman who walked away from prison arrested in Rupert
breaking top story

Woman who walked away from prison arrested in Rupert

Descharme photo

BOISE — A woman who walked away from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center was arrested in Rupert Thursday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Correction said.

Michelle Rene Descharme was left the prison without permission at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

She was captured at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in Rupert by the Department of Correction's Special Investigations Union and the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force.

Descharme is being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley.

Michelle Rene Descharme

Descharme

Descharme’s record includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and forgery in Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bannock, Bingham and Ada Counties, an IDOC statement said.

Descharrme was scheduled to be eligible for parole on June 1, 2025. Her sentence was scheduled to be discharged on May 31, 2031.

