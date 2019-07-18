TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for someone who may have information on a case.
The image released by the Twin Falls Police Department shows a woman in a bicycle helmet. Police believe she may have information regarding the fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.
The incident occurred at a bank in the 200 block of Shoshone Street North.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Strassner at 208-735-7214 or by email: estrassner@tfid.org.
