Wanted by Police

Person of interest wanted by Twin Falls Police

TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for someone who may have information on a case.

The image released by the Twin Falls Police Department shows a woman in a bicycle helmet. Police believe she may have information regarding the fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.

The incident occurred at a bank in the 200 block of Shoshone Street North.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Eric Strassner at 208-735-7214 or by email: estrassner@tfid.org.

