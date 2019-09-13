TWIN FALLS — A woman charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery received her sentence Friday afternoon.
Patricia Burke Williamson, 60, was charged in a February incident where witnesses said she hit people with glass bottles and other items while she was intoxicated, according to court documents.
A plea agreement filed in August when Williamson pleaded guilty recommended a 10-year sentence for both counts, with five years served before she would be eligible for parole.
Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Jill Sweesy pointed out that Williamson has prior felony convictions, including burglary, vehicle theft and battery.
Two of the victims in the case were present, Sweesy said, but did not wish to make statements.
When asked by Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris whether she wished to speak, Williamson asserted her right.
"I've been here six and a half months," she said about her time in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail. "I've not been able to stand up for myself."
She told Harris she has a disability, and her left eye is partially blind. She accused one of the victims of lying about the incident, and another of trying to gouge out her eye during the incident.
Harris admonished her that she wasn't there to make accusations against others.
"Please give me a chance," Williamson said, ending her statement.
Harris suspended the 10-year sentence, retaining jurisdiction and placing Williamson in the rider program.
Harris' concern was providing Williamson with the rehabilitation she needs while protecting society.
Williamson was remanded to the custody of the Idaho Department of Corrections and will be sent to a facility where the six- to nine-month rider program takes place.
At the conclusion of that program, a report on her conduct will be filed with the court and a review scheduled to determine whether she should be placed on probation or the full sentence imposed.
