TWIN FALLS — A woman was injured Monday night in a two-vehicle crash.
Carolyn Palmer, 64, of Twin Falls was driving south on Sparks Street North in a 2003 Chevrolet Impala and had stopped at a stop sign at Falls Avenue West, according to a statement from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. As she proceeded through the intersection, her car was struck by a 2015 Dodge R1500, driven by Zachary Sharp, 26, of Twin Falls, who had failed to stop at the stop sign.
Palmer was trapped in her car and had to be removed by the Twin Falls Fire Department before being taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center by Magic Valley Paramedics with serious injuries.
Sharp was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence and failure to stop at a stop sign.
