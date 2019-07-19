{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A woman charged with 21 counts of forgery is hoping for a deal.

Heather Frazier, 47, of Twin Falls, appeared briefly before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell Friday morning at the Theron Ward Judicial Building.

Frazier is accused of forging a relative's name on checks throughout 2018, with the total in excess of $10,000.

Frazier's activities were discovered by her relatives, and the checks were written from one of their business accounts. She was also recorded on video stealing cash from that relative's home, court documents said.

Those documents also indicate Frazier admitted to friends she had stolen money from her relatives.

Her attorney, Brad Calbo, asked Campbell for a six-week continuance for the preliminary hearing.

"We've resolved the matter if everything pans out," Calbo said. "We need six weeks."

Frazier's hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 30.

