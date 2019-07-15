TWIN FALLS — A woman facing multiple felony domestic battery charges will be allowed to contact her husband after a judge modified a no-contact order Monday.
Patricia Burke Williamson, 60, has been in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail on $100,000 bond since being arrested Feb. 26 after allegedly assaulting others at a residence in the 200 block of Jackson Street with a glass bottle, a chain and a knife, according to court documents.
Charges of aggravated battery, domestic violence and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were filed in the case.
A no-contact order was issued at the time charges were filed, preventing Williamson from contacting any of the victims.
Williamson appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger Harris at the Theron Ward Judicial Building Monday morning, at the request of her husband, who was one of the assault victims. He asked that the no-contact order be dismissed or amended so he could write, speak on the telephone or visit Williamson in jail.
Williamson faces additional charges for two violations of the no-contact order, filed in March and May, when it was discovered she had attempted to send letters to her husband from jail.
Deputy Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine objected to modifying the no-contact order, given the potential for discussing the charges.
"There is no valid reason for them to have contact at this time," Harris said from the bench.
In the end, though, with Williamson in custody, Harris did modify the order to allow for an exchange of letters, telephone calls and visits without physical contact.
Harris warned both Williamson and her husband that if Williamson was released on bond, they could not live in the same residence, due to the propensity for violence.
Williamson has a criminal record dating back to 1992, including charges in Twin Falls and Bannock counties for offenses such as disturbing the peace and petit theft.
A jury trial in the case is scheduled for Aug. 20.
