TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman is facing felony charges after allegedly smoking marijuana with teenagers she met at a church party.
Adriawna Jackson, 20, was arraigned Monday on three counts of felony injury to a child, along with counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
She was arrested Friday after police were called to a house and found two teen girls unresponsive but still breathing, according to court documents. Police said a 16-year-old girl was completely unresponsive; the other, a 15-year-old, was sprawled on a couch with her eyes rolled back in her head.
A third girl, 14, was "crying uncontrollably and screaming" at the scene, police said. The 14-year-old told police the three girls had been at Jackson's house in Twin Falls and smoked marijuana with her and a boy.
When questioned by police after a traffic stop, Jackson first said she had gone to a friend's house in Jerome that day. She later admitted to smoking marijuana with the girls but said she didn't think it made them sick because she didn't experience any of the same negative effects.
An officer told Jackson that the girls may have had an extreme reaction to the marijuana because they were young and didn't regularly smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Jackson said she didn't regularly smoke marijuana either.
Police later found a makeshift bong made from a Mountain Dew bottle in Jackson's bedroom, according to court documents.
She was released on her own recognizance after her arraignment Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.
