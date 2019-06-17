{{featured_button_text}}
Car Theft

This 2008 Cadillac Escalade was stolen after its owner was beaten early Saturday morning.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A driver was assaulted and her vehicle stolen early Saturday morning, police said.

Jenna Castenada posted on Facebook after the incident, which took place about 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue East.

Twin Falls police officers were also dispatched to the site, according to spokesman Lt. Terry Thueson. "Upon initial investigation, it was determined a robbery took place as the victim's vehicle was stolen," Thueson said. The suspects included an adult male and adult female.

Castenada's 2008 Cadillac Escalade has not yet been found.

"Further investigation leads Twin Falls Police Detectives to believe this was not a random act and that there is no immediate threat to the community," Thueson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

