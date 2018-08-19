TWIN FALLS — A month and a half after Idaho’s controversial new trespassing law went into effect, some Magic Valley sheriffs say they haven’t gotten enough calls yet to notice a significant difference in the investigative process — but they worry that the law could cause confusion come hunting season.
The law, effective since July 1, changes the private property posting requirements for landowners while enacting harsher penalties for trespassers.
Previously, land owners were required to post “No Trespassing” signs or other notices at 660 foot intervals. Under the new law, land owners must mark their land in such a way that a “reasonable person” would recognize it as private property, a more subjective standard.
Some critics of the law worried that the new posting standards would make it more likely that hunters and other outdoorsmen could unknowingly wander onto private property. The legislation was opposed by the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, which argued during the legislative session that the bill would over-criminalize conduct that was previously benign.
Some Magic Valley sheriffs say they haven’t seen a significant increase in the number of trespassing calls, but the bulk of trespassing calls usually come during hunting season, which is not yet underway.
“We haven’t had any issues with trespassing yet,” Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said. “But hunting season is getting close and I’m sure that as soon as that happens, we’ll start having issues.”
In Lincoln County, where large swaths of public land intermingle with private land, Rodriguez said he worries it will be difficult for hunters to distinguish between the two.
“Unless you know that area like the back of your hand, it’s going to be pretty difficult to know which one is private and which is public,” he said.
Rodriguez and Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said neither of their departments have received any trespassing calls since the new law went into effect. But like Rodriguez, Carter said he expects that hunting season will bring more reports — and perhaps a higher number of calls than in previous years.
“I anticipate we will have more [calls] this year with this new law,” Carter said. “I see nothing good coming from this trespassing law.”
Carter and Sgt. Dan Thom, also of the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, voiced concerns that the new statute, with its new standards for marking private property, will be harder to enforce than the previous law.
“It was easier before because it was laid out for us, the posting,” Thom said. “It was easy for us to say you knew you were trespassing.”
The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office has received two calls for trespassing since July, one of which ended in an arrest, according to Sheriff George Oppedyk. Oppedyk said he didn’t believe the new law had significantly changed the investigative process in the arrest case, but he feels it has the potential to alter investigations in the future.
“I think the way it’s written is terrible,” Oppedyk said. “It can really affect people in a bad way, people who are just innocent, hunters and people who have really no intention of trespassing.”
Going forward, Oppedyk said, he is urging his deputies to use “good discretion” in trespassing cases.
“The law is what the law is,” Oppedyk said. “But we still have a little bit of room as far as enforcing it, as far as using good judgement.”
