With House ignoring COVID protocols, oldest rep stays away for 1st week

“You will see me wearing a mask,” Wood said. “That’s what science tells us we should be doing.”

Asked what he thinks about how COVID safety has been handled thus far in this year’s legislative session, Wood said, “Well, suffice it to say that if I were king for a day, I would have done it different. But I’m not.”

LEGAL FUND REPLENISHED

When Idaho state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth came up for her budget hearing on Thursday, Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee members questioned her closely about how she was covering hundreds of thousands of legal expenses from her budget; Ellsworth said she was using the savings from having three positions currently vacant. One senator then asked if that meant that, as budgeters, they should assume the positions are no longer needed going forward.

There was a bit of a different attitude on Friday, when a supplemental appropriation came before the joint budget committee for $4 million to replenish the Legislative Legal Defense Fund. The motion, which transfers the $4 million from the state general fund immediately, within the current budget year, passed on a 14-5 vote with bipartisan opposition, but there were no questions and no debate.