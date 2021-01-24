With House ignoring COVID protocols, oldest rep stays away for 1st week

This story was originally published on Betsy Russell's Eye on Boise column on Idahopress.com.
BOISE — The oldest member of the Idaho House, Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, who is 75, has been absent from the House every day of the first week of the session.
Reached at home by phone on Friday, Wood, a retired physician, said, “No, I don’t have COVID. Nor do I want COVID. I’m fine, I’m doing fine.”
Wood said he was in Boise most of the week, and did come to the Capitol building on Tuesday to drop off some supplies and sort through things in his Statehouse office.
“I’ve been working just from home there in Boise and doing all my correspondence by either Zoom — I’ve gotten to be an expert on Zoom now, and even WebEx — and of course telephone calls,” he said. “Most of this stuff can certainly be done virtually or remotely, or whatever term you want to use.”
Asked why he’s taken this approach, Wood said, “1, I’m 75 years old, so I’m high-risk. And 2, obviously being in an enclosed area with a lot of people who aren’t wearing masks and aren’t, well, you know. We all know how respiratory diseases spread. And that’s a significant increase for spreading respiratory diseases.”
“So that’s why, just as a matter of prevention and caution,” he said.
Wood said he asked House Speaker Scott Bedke for an excused absence for the first week of the legislative session, anticipating that there would be no significant votes he’d miss in the House. Wood said he didn’t know about Friday morning’s vote on a rules suspension proposed by Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, until after he’d returned to Burley on Thursday afternoon.
Wood said having not seen the motion, which would have allowed representatives with physical impairments that put them at grave risk if they contract COVID-19 to vote remotely this session, he didn’t know how he would have voted on it.
“I’d have to see the wording of that,” he said.
He said, “It’s hard to go down the road of making specific allowances, particularly when you’re not even conforming to what everybody ought to be doing, which is wearing a mask to start with. So you know, that’s a hard one to answer.”
All Democratic representatives have been wearing masks in the House chamber due to the COVID-19, but only a minority of Republican representatives have been doing the same. GOP leaders have declined to require masks or social distancing; the Legislature, as a separate branch of government, is exempt from local health orders mandating masks and social distancing in both the city and the county where the Capitol is located.
“You will see me wearing a mask,” Wood said. “That’s what science tells us we should be doing.”
Asked what he thinks about how COVID safety has been handled thus far in this year’s legislative session, Wood said, “Well, suffice it to say that if I were king for a day, I would have done it different. But I’m not.”
LEGAL FUND REPLENISHED
When Idaho state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth came up for her budget hearing on Thursday, Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee members questioned her closely about how she was covering hundreds of thousands of legal expenses from her budget; Ellsworth said she was using the savings from having three positions currently vacant. One senator then asked if that meant that, as budgeters, they should assume the positions are no longer needed going forward.
There was a bit of a different attitude on Friday, when a supplemental appropriation came before the joint budget committee for $4 million to replenish the Legislative Legal Defense Fund. The motion, which transfers the $4 million from the state general fund immediately, within the current budget year, passed on a 14-5 vote with bipartisan opposition, but there were no questions and no debate.
As by the Idaho Press last week, the Treasurer’s Office has run up $295,861 in legal fees in its legal fight with the Legislature over office space on the first floor of the state Capitol. The Legislature, on its side, has spent $372,147. With taxpayers footing the bills for both sides, both of which are being represented by private attorneys, that puts the total to date at more than $668,000.
The Legislative Legal Defense Fund was created in 2012, and initially funded with a $200,000 transfer from state general funds. Lawmakers added another $1.05 million in 2015 to defend against the potential listing of the greater sage grouse as an endangered species. They added another $8 million in 2016 to address outstanding tort claims over the Idaho Education Network and to continue the sage grouse litigation.
This $4 million boost wasn’t attributed to any specific case. But budget documents note that the fund is split between the Senate and the House, and while the Senate currently has a $286,170 balance in its portion of the fund, the House’s portion is down to zero. The House has been paying the costs for the office space lawsuit.
The five “no” votes in JFAC came from Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Brooke Green, D-Boise; and Colin Nash, D-Boise; and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise. The appropriation bill still needs House and Senate passage and the governor’s signature to become law, but appropriation bills rarely change once they’re set by the joint committee.
NOT THE USUAL RECEPTION
The morning of the first day of this year’s Idaho legislative session kicked off in an unusual manner — with a COVID-19 testing event co-sponsored by the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry and Boise State University. Corey Surber of Saint Alphonsus, IACI board chair, said, “It really came together out of necessity. Normally, on the first day of the session, following the governor’s State of the State address, IACI would have a reception where we would pack 200 people into a room. Well, in the reality of 2021, we’re unable to do that, but we wanted to do something and something meaningful.”