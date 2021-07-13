Will first Idahoan charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty? Here’s the latest

OTHER IDAHOANS CHARGED AFTER JAN. 6

Since Colt’s arrest, three other Idahoans have been charged in federal court in connection with the Capitol riot. Two reside in the Treasure Valley.

The other, Sandpoint resident Michael Pope, was the second Idahoan arrested. Pope was arrested on several federal charges: obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Pope’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

The third to be arrested and charged was Yvonne St Cyr, a Boise resident. St Cyr was arrested in March for her involvement at the Capitol, which included her live streaming on Facebook multiple times throughout the day. One video posted on St Cyr’s page shows the mob of people on the Capitol steps, as others inside the building are calling for “glasses and gas masks.”

“Super sad that this is America, and Americans are being beaten for wanting to save their country,” St Cyr said on the live stream. The next court hearing for St Cyr, who was also arrested at a Central District Health meeting last December, is set for Nov. 5.