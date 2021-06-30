Wild car chase, police shooting ends with 4 felony charges against driver

TWIN FALLS — A 28-year-old man is in jail on a $1 million bond after police say he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the county last week, eventually crashing a stolen vehicle.

During the chase, a Twin Falls County sheriff’s deputy forced the driver off the road south of Twin Falls. When approached, the driver tried to run down the deputy, who shot at him to avoid being hit, a court affidavit says.

Dispatchers received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. June 23 reporting an eastbound black truck with green lettering driving recklessly at high speeds on U.S. Highway 30 between Filer and Twin Falls. Minutes later, dispatchers received a call reporting the theft of a black 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 from a gas station in Filer, the affidavit says.

The Dodge Ram was next seen going east on Pole Line Road, where a deputy tried to stop the driver. The driver fled at speeds up to 110 mph, striking another vehicle just west of the Twin Falls city limits. At that point, the county turned the pursuit over to Twin Falls police, who were positioned throughout the city, reports say.

The Dodge continued at high speeds through town, running stop signs and jumping curbs.