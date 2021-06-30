Wild car chase, police shooting ends with 4 felony charges against driver

TWIN FALLS — A 28-year-old man is in jail on a $1 million bond after police say he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the county last week, eventually crashing a stolen vehicle.
During the chase, a Twin Falls County sheriff’s deputy forced the driver off the road south of Twin Falls. When approached, the driver tried to run down the deputy, who shot at him to avoid being hit, a court affidavit says.
Dispatchers received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. June 23 reporting an eastbound black truck with green lettering driving recklessly at high speeds on U.S. Highway 30 between Filer and Twin Falls. Minutes later, dispatchers received a call reporting the theft of a black 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 from a gas station in Filer, the affidavit says.
The Dodge Ram was next seen going east on Pole Line Road, where a deputy tried to stop the driver. The driver fled at speeds up to 110 mph, striking another vehicle just west of the Twin Falls city limits. At that point, the county turned the pursuit over to Twin Falls police, who were positioned throughout the city, reports say.
The Dodge continued at high speeds through town, running stop signs and jumping curbs.
A police officer monitoring an intersection saw the Dodge jump a curb at Don Aslett’s Cleaning Center on Washington Street North. The officer pulled into the parking lot in an attempt to block the Dodge, striking the side of the vehicle. The Dodge again jumped the curb, striking a large rock. The damaged Dodge continued south on Washington.
About an hour after the Dodge was stolen from Filer, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the theft of a gray 2013 Ford Expedition near the Twin Falls airport, reports say. A deputy found the vehicle traveling west on 3300 North and performed a maneuver to stop the stolen Expedition, which came to rest in the yard of a residence at 3300 N. 2700 E.
The driver accelerated toward the deputy when he approached the Expedition, court records say. The deputy fired his pistol at the driver, but the driver escaped as he drove south in the borrow pit along 2700 East. The driver again tried to ram the deputy’s vehicle at 2800 East and 3200 North.
The deputy pursued the Expedition south on 3000 East (Blue Lakes Boulevard South) for several miles until the driver rolled the vehicle when he attempted to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed.
The deputy took Austin Jay Welch into custody and found a small zip-top bag of methamphetamine in his wallet, the reports says. Welch was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries before he was jailed.
Welch was charged with two felony counts of grand theft, one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one felony count of aggravated battery on a police officer, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 9.
The Critical Incident Task Force investigated the case.
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
Posted June 27
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted June 20
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
Posted June 13
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
Posted June 6
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
Posted May 30
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 23
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
Posted May 16
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 9
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
Posted May 2
MIRANDAJO FLORIS GOLEN
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1997
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Auburn
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTACE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and, PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Posted April 25
ASHLEE ANNE MCDANIEL
Date of birth: Jan. 11, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
Posted March 21
DYLAN PAUL MARTIN
Date of birth: May 22, 1992
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of INJURY TO A CHILD
Bond: NONE
Posted March 14
BRADY AUSTIN HOFF
Date of birth: Sept. 15, 1993
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FORGERY, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Feb. 28.
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ
Date of birth: May 30, 1996
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,00
Posted Feb. 28.
JIMMY CARL GREEN
Date of birth: Sept. 5, 1971
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
Bond: $200,000
Posted Feb. 6.
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
Posted Jan. 10.