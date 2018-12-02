TWIN FALLS — Ten people have applied to fill a magistrate judge seat opening in January, with eight of those applicants hailing from Twin Falls County.
Current Magistrate Judge Roger Harris will move to the District Court bench on Jan. 7, leaving a judicial seat up for grabs in the Magistrate Court. The public is now invited to submit comments on candidates for his position before finalists are selected for interviews.
The applicants are Samuel Beus of Twin Falls, Theodore Booth of Kimberly, Rosemary Emory of Twin Falls, Michael Felton of Twin Falls, David Hamilton of Twin Falls, Benjamin Harmer of Caldwell, Daniel Luker of Boise, Tyler Rands of Twin Falls, Lisa Schoettger of Twin Falls and Dennis Voorhees of Twin Falls.
Public comment questionnaires can be picked up at the Trial Court Administrator’s office in the Theron Ward Judicial Building in Twin Falls. Questionnaires are due back Dec. 28.
The Fifth Judicial Magistrates Commission will meet Jan. 11 to decide which candidates to interview and will conduct interviews on Jan. 17, Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs said. The commission plans to make a decision directly following the interviews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.