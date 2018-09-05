TWIN FALLS — Some Magic Valley law enforcement agencies saw a significant uptick in the number of crimes reported last year, while others experienced sharp drops.
Twin Falls, Jerome, Camas, and Gooding counties saw increases in the number of serious offenses reported between 2016 and 2017, according to a recent statewide report from Idaho State Police. Meanwhile, reports went down in Blaine, Cassia, and Minidoka counties. Accurate numbers for Lincoln County are not available.
In some cases, a rise or drop in reporting in any given year can be difficult to explain, leaders of some Magic Valley law enforcement agencies said. But factors such as population, workforce, and community trust in police may also play a role, others noted.
Here’s how some of those agencies fared.
Twin Falls County
The Twin Falls Police Department saw a 34 percent spike in the number of crimes reported this year, contributing to a total countywide increase of 24 percent.
Chief Craig Kingsbury said he sees the rise in reports as a good thing, as higher reporting rates could indicate greater trust in law enforcement and more proactive policing.
“It can show that people feel comfortable with the Twin Falls Police Department to report crime,” Kingsbury said. “It may also show that our officers are being more resourceful and utilizing their un-obligated time to look for criminal violations.”
Despite the uptick last year, the city’s crime rate is still less than half of what it was 20 years ago, Kingsbury pointed out.
Among other agencies in the county, the Filer Police Department saw the greatest drop in crimes reported between 2016 and 2017: a 35 percent decrease.
Chief Jeff Troumbley, who joined the department in October, said he is in the process of reviewing how the department files and processes crime reports.
“I think we’re doing a good job at maintaining security and investigating crimes, and the community has been invaluable in helping us have a safe community to live in,” Troumbley said.
“However,” he continued, “I‘m still reviewing what we’re doing and how we’re doing it to make sure that all appropriate reports are entered appropriately and to make sure they’re accounted for thoroughly in the future.”
Jerome County
Jerome County saw a 14 percent increase in offenses reported in 2017, with most of that growth coming from the Jerome Police Department.
The department experienced a 22 percent uptick in reports — but that followed an inexplicably low number of reports in 2016, Chief Jeff Hall said.
The 664 crimes reported in 2017 is a steep jump from 545 reports the previous year. But the 2017 numbers closely align with the years leading up to 2016, which all saw between 650 and 675 reports.
“I guess I don’t find it particularly alarming because it puts us right where we would normally see ourselves,” Hall said. “If we started seeing some patterns over a couple of years, I think that might be more concerning.”
Blaine County
Blaine County agencies saw a drop in reports across the board, with an overall decrease of 23 percent.
In Bellevue, which saw a 27 percent decrease, staffing changes may have contributed to the lower numbers, Marshal Ross Scaggs suggested. For a period of about six months in 2017, Scaggs was a one-man police force.
“People weren’t reporting as many crimes, because if you have one officer there you let a lot of things go,” Scaggs said.
Working alone also meant less time and fewer resources to actively seek out illegal activity, he noted.
“I had to choose my battles really carefully,” Scaggs said. “I couldn’t really afford to go create a bunch of my own traffic stops and arrests and things like that because I was so busy.”
Since adding more officers to the force, the department has seen its call volume go up, Scaggs said.
Sheriff Steve Harkins said he was unable to comment Tuesday on what might have caused the overall decrease in crime reports across Blaine County.
Minidoka County
Minidoka County saw a 1 percent decrease in total offenses in 2017 — but within it, the Rupert Police Department experienced an 18 percent increase.
Chief James Wardle attributed the rise in part to population growth and tourism in the area.
“We have an increase in a little bit more population, a little bit more out-of-town visitors, so we’ve got more people that are traveling through,” Wardle said.
But Wardle also acknowledged that an increase or decrease in any given year may be simply a “fluke deal.” Like in Jerome, the rise in reports in Rupert in 2017 followed an unusually sharp drop in 2016.
“It just fluctuates that way,” Wardle said. “I’d like to say we’re doing a better job, but then the next year we’re doing the same thing and it goes up.”
Cassia County
There were 1,063 crimes reported in Cassia County in 2017, a 7 percent decrease from the previous year. The ISP report did not provide statistics for individual agencies in the county.
The number of offenses reported in Cassia County has remained fairly steady over the past five years, peaking at 1,223 in 2015 after rising from 1,023 in 2013.
Gooding County
In Gooding County, there were 5 percent more offenses reported in 2017 than in 2016, keeping with a steady increase over the past five years.
While the number of reports went down for the Gooding Police Department and Hagerman Police Department, the sheriff’s office saw a 33 percent rise, with drug and narcotics violations accounting for roughly a quarter of offenses.
The sheriff’s office also increased the number of arrests it made by 134 percent.
Sheriff Shaun Gough did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Camas County
Camas County saw an 11 percent increase in crimes reported. But for the Magic Valley’s least-populated county, that meant a jump from 18 reports in 2016 to 20 reports in 2017.
Three arrests resulted from those reports, according to ISP: two for simple assault and one for drug equipment violations.
Other reported crimes included rape, theft and fraud.
Lincoln County
The most dramatic drop in offenses reported was in Lincoln County, where the ISP report listed a 68 percent decrease. But the report does not accurately reflect the number of crimes reported, Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said.
“We had an issue with reporting so the statistics don’t show what really happened,” Rodriguez said.
Full and accurate information on the number of offenses reported in Lincoln County last year is not available at this time.
