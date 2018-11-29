TWIN FALLS — Addison Avenue West has seen its share of high-profile crimes in recent years, including a fatal shooting in 2017 and the burglary of a popular restaurant earlier this year.
A report by the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency in October highlighted the relatively high crime rate in the area, noting that six motels reported 41 violent crimes within a recent 12-month span. Addison Avenue West had 900 percent more calls for service to police over the course of a year than the section of Addison Avenue East between Blue Lakes Boulevard and Morningside Drive, according to the URA.
But Twin Falls police don’t log a disproportionately high number of incidents in the area when compared to at least one similar commercial stretch across the city, data from the Twin Falls Police Department shows.
“We don’t necessarily ignore Addison Avenue,” Lt. Terry Thueson said. “We just give it the same attention as the rest of the city.”
A reporting district that covers Addison Avenue West from Adams Street to Rock Creek Park is on track to see about 2,500 reported incidents this year, keeping consistent with recent years. Calls from the past year have included reports of drug-related incidents, disturbances, trespassing and vandalism, with traffic stops making up the bulk of the log.
Meanwhile, a reporting district that covers most of Pole Line Road, a similar commercial street, has so far seen 2,211 reports this year.
“We do have a lot of traffic stops on Addison Avenue West, but our focus there is accident reduction and traffic safety,” Thueson said. “That doesn’t necessarily drive crime reduction, but at the same time we hope it has an impact.”
There were two burglaries reported on Addison Avenue West in 2018, according to police data: one called in at Swenson’s Market, and another at The Cove, a tiki bar. The owners of The Cove told police they came into work that day to find that the office door was kicked in and two computers, a television, multiple liquor bottles and other items were missing.
The computers were returned to the bar several weeks later by a man who told police he had found them in a black handbag outside of Blue Lakes Automotive.
Similarly, there were two burglaries reported in the district in 2017.
Policing an area like Addison Avenue West, which is made up of businesses with very few people living there, can look slightly different than policing a more residential area, Thueson said.
“With residential areas, you’ve got people living there who have expectations of privacy with their homes, and also have a higher expectation of assistance from police if there’s a neighborhood disturbance,” Thueson said. “But we have a lot of business owners we try to build relationships with.”
Addison Avenue West received 330 police calls over the course of a year, compared to 30 calls to Addison Avenue East between Blue Lakes Boulevard and Eastland Drive, according to the URA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.