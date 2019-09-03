WENDELL — A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.
Gooding County deputies were dispatched to 3700 South and 2361 East, southeast of Wendell, at about 3 p.m. after reports of someone in a car who appeared to have been shot, according to Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough.
Deputies discovered Luis Valentine, 53, of Wendell, in the car. He appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, Gough said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Valentine was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
"This appears to be an isolated incident," Gough said. "There is no threat to the public."
Gough said the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.