Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

WENDELL — A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon. 

Gooding County deputies were dispatched to 3700 South and 2361 East, southeast of Wendell, at about 3 p.m. after reports of someone in a car who appeared to have been shot, according to Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough.

Deputies discovered Luis Valentine, 53, of Wendell, in the car. He appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, Gough said.

Valentine was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," Gough said. "There is no threat to the public."

Gough said the investigation is ongoing.

