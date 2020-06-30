WATCH NOW: Video shows traffic stop from officer-involved shooting in Elko

Evans then asks why his car smells like marijuana, and why he has red eyes.

“I don’t,” Keller replies.

Evans then orders Keller out of the car, asking if he has any weapons on him.

“No, I don’t,” Keller replies, appearing to be in distress.

“Please, officer, I didn’t smoke any marijuana,” he continues. “I can’t do this, sir.”

“What’s wrong,” Evans asks.

“Officer, please,” he replies, then dashes away from the car.

Solow said Evans drew his Taser and warned Keller of his intent to use it. At that point, Keller drew a handgun that was concealed in a bandanna from his right rear pocket and fired three or four rounds at Evans while they ran toward the 12th Street Bridge.

The trooper returned fire, striking Keller with all seven shots, Solow said.

Medical personnel were called and Keller was pronounced dead at the scene.