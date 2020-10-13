WATCH NOW: Steve Pankey charged in murder of Jonelle Matthews in Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — A Twin Falls man who twice ran for Idaho governor and last year ran for county sheriff was charged Tuesday in the 1984 disappearance and murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old girl whose remains were uncovered 15 months ago by an excavation crew working in a Weld County field east of La Salle, Colorado.

Steve Pankey, 69, was arrested Monday morning in Meridian at his second home, a statement from the Meridian Police Department said.

A grand jury indicted Pankey on charges including first-degree murder after deliberation and second-degree kidnapping, Greeley police said.

Pankey told the Times-News that he was to testify before a grand jury last week in Greeley and that he was eager to clear himself of any suspicions of guilt in the nearly 36-year-old case. He claims police framed him in the murder.

Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke and members of the Greeley Police Department announced the charges Tuesday afternoon, streaming live online from the steps of the county courthouse in Greeley.

Greeley Detectives Michael Prill and Robert Cash coordinated, and were present for Pankey's arrest, police said in a Facebook post after the announcement.

Pankey is expected to be extradited to Colorado soon.