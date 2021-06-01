Watch now: Gooding County deputy suspended after tasering elderly man during road-rage investigation

WENDELL — An elderly man was shot with a stun gun and thrown to the ground by a Gooding County deputy Thursday afternoon after a truck driver accused the man of road rage, his family says.

Video taken by a family member shows a deputy handcuffing 78-year-old John Hall as he lay facedown in gravel with only his bloody hat cushioning his face.

The deputy has been suspended, Sheriff Shaun Gough told the Times-News on Tuesday. An outside law enforcement agency is investigating the incident.

“This whole thing is being looked at very closely,” Gough said.

Minutes before the encounter, the truck driver reported an act of road rage and told a SIRCOMM dispatcher that he thought he saw a gun in the vehicle.

“He called it in as a road rage,” the sheriff said. “He said (the driver) tried to run him off the road.

“It all went downhill from there.”

John Hall’s grandson Anthony Hall, who took video of the deputies trying to subdue his grandfather, said the truck driver was tailgating his grandfather and his grandfather simply tapped his brakes to get the truck to back off.