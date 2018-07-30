JEROME — A Washington man is accused of shooting another man in Jerome County Saturday night.
Kenneth Koellermeier, 69, has been charged with aggravated battery in the shooting of Jake Roberts, 49.
Roberts was shot on Yingst Road at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies found two citizens giving Roberts first aid when they arrived on scene.
Roberts was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, then flown to Boise. He is in critical but stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the case to call Sgt. Kingsland at 208-595-3310.
