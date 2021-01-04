 Skip to main content
Washington AMBER Alert for teen girl extended to Idaho
breaking

Amber alert

YAKIMA, Wash. — An AMBER Alert for a 15-year-old girl who didn't return from taking the garbage outside has been extended to Idaho, police said.

Police said the girl, Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, was recently brought back from Arizona, where she was with a man who coerced her via social media. The man, Daniel B. Ovante, 36, has made threats to come take Angeles and kill her family, police said. Ovante is last known to be driving a black Ford F150 with Arizona plate BYR6257. Police said the truck has a side step and is a two-door. He has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Angeles went outside at 11:20 a.m. Monday to take the garbage out of her home in northeast Yakima, Washington, and didn't return inside. She is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, and she is  5'5", about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and torn jeans.

Ovante is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6", about 140 pounds.

If spotted, call 911.

Amber Alert flyer
