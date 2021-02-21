Warning issued for fake letters that appear to come from an Idaho court

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho Supreme Court issued a consumer alert following reports of a misleading advertisement being mailed to Idahoans.

One Idaho resident recently reported receiving the advertisement in an envelope prominently labeled “ID-Ada County District Court,” though it included a return address in Florida. The envelope indicates it is from a “Disbursement Department.” The advertisement inside includes a second reference to Ada County District Court and two images of the Idaho flag. The advertisement includes language indicating a future “monetary entitlement” has been flagged and that the recipient could be eligible for “thousands of dollars.”

In this latest case, the recipient reported getting two such advertisements in the mail over the course of three months. It is possible that copies of the advertisement mailed to addresses in other parts of Idaho may list counties other than Ada.

The advertisements are commercial solicitations from a for-profit company. They are not official communications from an Idaho court.