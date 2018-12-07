MURTAUGH — The Twin Falls Coroner's Office has identified a man killed Thursday in a mobile home fire southwest of town.
Juan Carlos Arias-Saragos, 20, was found dead inside a mobile home at 4250 E. 3000 N. that went up in flames Thursday morning, the coroner's office said Friday.
Another man who was also in the home at the time escaped out of a back window, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for smoke inhalation and minor cuts.
Fire crews were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. when someone driving by noticed the fire and called 911. The mobile home and at least two cars were destroyed by the blaze.
Arias-Saragos has been taken to Boise for an autopsy, the coroner's office said.
