BELLEVUE — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Bellevue man killed in a Friday morning house fire.
Earnest Patrick Barker, 75, was one of two residents of a house on Gannett Road that went up in flames early Friday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Faye Barker, 74, who was also inside the house when the fire began but managed to get out. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation by a relative after being treated on the scene, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Bart Lassman told the Times-News Friday.
Fire crews from Wood River, Hailey, Bellevue, and Ketchum responded to the blaze just after 6 a.m. Friday, but first responders weren’t able to enter the house right away because the fire was so severe, the sheriff’s office said.
It took about an hour for crews to extinguish the blaze, according to Lassman.
Investigators found Barker’s remains inside the house later that afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives from the sheriff’s office are investigating Barker’s death while the Idaho State Fire Marshal works to figure out what caused the fire.
