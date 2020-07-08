Vandals light Shoshone park bathroom on fire, reward offered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — City leaders are offering a reward for information about a Tuesday fire in the Shoshone City Park bathrooms that was apparently set by vandals.

Police officers were called to the Mary L Gooding Park, also known as the Shoshone City Park, for a report of a structure fire at 2:40 p.m., the police department said in a Facebook post.

The Shoshone Police Department with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office and the Shoshone City and Rural Fire Department determined that the fire was intentionally set.

“Mayor (Dan) Pierson, Shoshone City Council members, and (Police) Chief (Austin) Smith have decided to reach into their own pockets, and put a several hundred dollar reward out there for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for damaging the park,” the post said.

“If you have any information on those who did this, whether it’s rumor you’ve heard, witnessed something out of the ordinary, or have first hand knowledge of those responsible, we ask that you come forward. You can remain anonymous.”

The police department also said that there are plans to install cameras throughout the park.

