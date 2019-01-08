MIDDLETON — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people who used spray paint to deface Middleton signs with profane anti-police messages and possible gang tags, according to information released Monday by police on Facebook.
The signs that were damaged were around Willis Road, Cemetery Road, Hartley Lane and Purple Sage Road. Officers saw the graffiti at about 6 a.m. Monday in the Canyon County community of about 5,500 people.
The back of one sign had “F--- the police” on it, and the vandals also added a number to a speed limit sign. At least one other sign had “FTP” painted on it.
“The potential gang related content in the spray paint is the 1 in front of the 35 on the speed limit sign making a “13,” which is often associated with the Sureños gang,” the department said in a comment on the Facebook post. “This type of graffiti has been seen around town in the past and officers are trained to identify hidden messages and/or gang related content.”
“Although MPD officers do their best to monitor the city, we rely on our citizens as well. If you see something say something,” the department said on Facebook.
