Vandal causes $10,000 worth of damage to firefighting equipment at Badger Fire
Vandal causes $10,000 worth of damage to firefighting equipment at Badger Fire

Badger Fire

The Badger Fire has burned an estimated 89,090 acres as of Monday morning.

 InciWeb

HANSEN — Friday morning, firefighters discovered that a feller buncher assigned to the Badger Fire had been vandalized sometime last night.

The equipment had been felling snags along roadways and in campgrounds for firefighter and public safety. The machinery sustained upwards of $10,000 in damage to the processing head.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Sawtooth National Forest law enforcement at steven.sumsion@usda.gov.

The Sawtooth National Forest issued an area closure for most of the Cassia Division on Sept. 15, and it remains in place.

