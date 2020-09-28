Utah Amber Alert issued for missing boy who may be on way to Washington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILLCREEK, Utah — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah boy who police think may be on the way to Washington.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said 6-year-old Terran Butler was on a court-supervised visit Saturday with his biological mother, Emily Jolley. When his father attempted to pick up Terran from the visit, he learned Jolley had taken Terran from the residence without consent.

Terran was last seen in the area of Millcreek, Utah, wearing a blue shirt, black gym shorts and black and blue hiking boots. He has brown eyes and blond hair and is about 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Jolley is a 43-year-old Caucasian female who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a blue 2008 Toyota Prius, Utah Plate E847GT. She has ties to Washington State and may be traveling to Washington with Terran.

Police asked for help finding the boy Saturday, but an Amber Alert was not issued until Monday morning because the case did not meet the criteria before then, police said.

Anyone with information or who sees them or the vehicle is asked to call Unified Police at 801-840-4000.

