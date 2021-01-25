Updated timeline of the events surrounding the deaths of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Oct. 2, 2019: A drive-by shooting attempt is made on Brandon Boudreaux in Gilbert, Ariz. Brandon did not see the driver. The drive-by vehicle was a Jeep registered to the deceased Charles Vallow, police confirmed.

A ring is ordered through Charles’ Amazon account, according to East Idaho News. Photos later show Lori wearing the ring in wedding photos. Her browser history also showed someone looking at weddings dresses online around the same time.

Oct. 9, 2019: A man wearing a ski mask appears in the Daybells’ driveway in Salem as Tammy is unloading groceries from her car. He points what she believes to be a paintball gun at her and pulls the trigger several times, but the weapon doesn’t appear to be loaded, according to a Facebook post made by Tammy. Tammy tries several times to ask the man what he was doing, but he never speaks. Tammy yells for Chad, and the man runs away. Tammy reports the incident to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, whose investigators believed it was likely a prank and never found the man, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told the Rexburg Standard Journal.