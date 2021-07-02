 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Wanted fugitive captured in Twin Falls
UPDATE: Wanted fugitive captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A wanted fugitive was captured at noon Friday in Twin Falls after hiding in a backyard. 

Twin Falls city patrol officers responded to a tip that a fugitive who had walked away from a work center was in the area of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Addison Avenue. 

The Idaho Department of Corrections confirmed the fugitive was Dravyn Russell Isenhower, an inmate at South Idaho Correctional Institution, who had escaped from a work site in Marsing on June 24.

Isenhower escaped with another prisoner, who surrendered to police on June 26.

Lt. Terry Thueson said Isenhower jumped a fence and hid in a backyard before being brought into custody. 

The officers received assistance from probation and parole officers along with Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office deputies. 

Isenhower's record includes convictions in Twin Falls County for possession of a controlled substance and eluding a peace officer. He was to be eligible for parole on Nov. 20, 2023. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on June 5, 2027.

United Airlines new flight to and from Denver lands Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Magic Valley Regional Airport south of Twin Falls.
Dravyn Russell Isenhower

Dravyn Russell Isenhower

 PHOTO COURTSEY OF IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION
