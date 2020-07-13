UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Ada sheriff’s deputy shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STAR —An Ada County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly shot twice Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, one deputy was shot during an incident near the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Idaho Highway 16 north of Star, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect around 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

In a press conference Monday morning, Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett told reporters that his deputies helped respond to a call in Canyon County following a burglary where a motorcycle was stolen from a home.

The county’s Star and Eagle units were called out to help look for the suspect and stolen motorcycle, and a deputy later tried to stop what he thought was the suspect, Bartlett said.

After a short chase, the suspect got off the motorcycle and “exchanged gunfire” with the deputy. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, and the deputy shot rounds at each other before the deputy was shot twice, according to Bartlett.

The deputy was taken to a Boise hospital where he was last known to be in critical condition, Bartlett said. The deputy’s family has been notified.