TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputy was injured Saturday morning when his gun accidentally discharged at the Twin Falls jail, department officials said.
The deputy, whose identity has not been released, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Stewart said in a statement.
The incident, described by Twin Falls Police as a "negligent discharge" of a service weapon, was reported at 8:36 a.m. Saturday.
"Twin Falls Police Department is assisting the sheriff's department in investigating it," Twin Falls Police Sgt. Brent Wright said.
No inmates were in the area where the shooting happened, Stewart said. The deputy was part of the detention center staff.
