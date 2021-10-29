UPDATE: Police: Threat against Jerome High School not credible

JEROME — Jerome High School released students early Friday morning because of a social media threat.

The school district sent out a note to families saying that a threat against students and school personnel was posted on Snapchat.

"We regard any threat made against our students and staff with the utmost seriousness," the message said.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the Snapchat post was created in Florida.

"The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office believes that there is no credibility to this threat in the Magic Valley area," the post said.

The screen shot has been making the rounds on social media referencing a school with the initials "JHS." The viral post had schools across the country on edge.

According to sacbee.com, the post has also been shared in California, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Investigations were done at Jerome High School, Jesuit High School in California, and Juniper High School in Florida, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

