TWIN FALLS — Two Twin Falls women were arrested in Utah on drug trafficking charges after police found methamphetamine in the Twin Falls home where 7-week-old twin brothers died Oct. 12.
Haley Miller, 28, and Sylvia Tapia, 32, were taken into custody Thursday afternoon on Twin Falls warrants in Box Elder County, Utah. Miller and Tapia lived in the same home on Morningside Drive as the infants, police said.
The trafficking warrants for the women, both issued Monday, resulted from officers finding meth in the home while investigating the babies' deaths, Twin Falls Police Sgt. Brent Wright said Thursday afternoon.
The meth trafficking charges are separate from the department's death investigation, Wright told the Times-News, though he said police were also hoping to talk to the women as potential witnesses.
"Anybody who would have been around and could have been a witness to anything related to the children, we would like to speak to," Wright said.
Police were called to the 200 block of Morningside Drive Friday afternoon for a report of unresponsive children; first responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the babies. The Twin Falls Police Department is conducting a full death investigation into the matter.
A press release issued by Utah Highway Patrol after Thursday's arrest incorrectly said that Miller and Tapia were taken into custody on homicide warrants.
Sgt. Nick Street of Utah Highway Patrol clarified to the Times-News that the women were in fact taken into custody on the meth trafficking warrants, not on homicide warrants.
The error was the result of a misunderstanding, Street said, as Utah law enforcement was told Twin Falls police also wanted to speak to Miller and Tapia about the death investigation.
The coroner's office has not yet determined a cause of death for the brothers and expects it will be at least one more week before the results of toxicology and pathology reports come in, Coroner Gene Turley said Thursday.
Miller and Tapia were arrested on the warrants after Cache County detectives spotted them and followed them through Sardine Canyon in an unmarked police car, according to the statement from Utah Highway Patrol. They were taken into custody after a "high-risk stop" in Perry with the help of Highway Patrol troopers.
Wright said he didn't know exactly when or how long Miller or Tapia had lived at the house on Morningside Drive, but said the women lived there at the same time as the twins.
The pair have been booked into Box Elder County Jail and are awaiting extradition to Twin Falls County.
So what happened to the mother of the infants that died where is she at and why she not being held accountable for killing her 7 week old babies
