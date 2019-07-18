ROGERSON — A crash is blocking southbound U.S. Highway 93 south of Rogerson, Idaho State Police said.
The crash is at milepost 12, ISP said in a statement. Both lanes were closed from about 4:50 to 5:20 p.m. No other details were immediately available.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more information later.
