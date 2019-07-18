{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

ROGERSON — A crash is blocking southbound U.S. Highway 93 south of Rogerson, Idaho State Police said. 

The crash is at milepost 12, ISP said in a statement. Both lanes were closed from about 4:50 to 5:20 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more information later.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments