HANSEN — No one was injured when two trucks crashed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 30 on the viaduct between Hansen and Murtaugh, Idaho State Police said.
Vance E. Pulsipher, 60, of Twin Falls, was traveling east on U.S. 30 in a Volvo semi-truck pulling double trailers at 7:53 a.m. when he failed to yield while turning onto 3700 North, ISP said in a statement.
His truck hit a Kenworth fertilizer truck going west on U.S. 30 driven by Francisco Castillo, 65, of Jerome.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, ISP said.
The highway was blocked for about 2 1/2 hours as fire and hazmat crews cleaned up spilled material, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
