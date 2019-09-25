BURLEY — A missing and endangered woman and her 1-month-old were found in Nevada.
The Cassia County sheriff’s office issued an advisory Friday for Elizabeth Manning, 20, and her daughter, Zacora Manning.
Manning and her infant were found by police on Tuesday in West Wendover, Nevada, Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said Wednesday.
West Wendover is on the Nevada-Utah border at Interstate 80.
Elko County officers picked up Manning’s boyfriend on a probation violation, which led officials to the Rupert woman and her baby.
“They were both fine,” Warrell said.
Warrell said the incident stemmed around a custody issue with the child’s grandparents.
