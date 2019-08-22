DEBORGIA, Mont. — An Amber Alert in Idaho for a missing Montana boy has been canceled after the boy was found safely, police said.
Authorities said 7-year-old Tyran Ban Campen was taken by his non-custodial mother, Lanetta Kay Mellstead in a black 1996 Ford Explorer with Montana plate 540676B.
Mellstead "incapacitated (the boy's) custodial father" in Deborga, Montana, and she "abuses drugs" and "is considered a direct threat to life of this child," according to the Amber Alert from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
The Amber Alert was initially only issued for Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner counties, but was expanded to all of Idaho Wednesday morning after authorities learned the mother and child may be going to Nampa.
Officials said the boy and the vehicle had been found.
Mellstead, who also uses the names of Karisa Van Campen and Ross, is 43 and has brown hair and green eyes, officials said. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
