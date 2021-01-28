 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Man in custody after police standoff
Crime in Twin Falls

Law enforcement employees investigate a crime near Van Buren Street and Filer Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A man is in police custody and charged with aggravated assault following a standoff.

The standoff with police was near Harrison Street and Filer Avenue.

Lt. Craig Stotts said the incident started as an "aggravated assault."

Stotts said no one was injured in the incident.

Filer Avenue was closed from Harrison Street to Quincy Street.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more information as we get it.

