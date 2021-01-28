UPDATE: Man in custody after police standoff

TWIN FALLS — A man is in police custody and charged with aggravated assault following a standoff.

The standoff with police was near Harrison Street and Filer Avenue.

Lt. Craig Stotts said the incident started as an "aggravated assault."

Stotts said no one was injured in the incident.

Filer Avenue was closed from Harrison Street to Quincy Street.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more information as we get it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0