TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Krystal Kenney, a 32-year-old nurse from Kimberly, pleaded guilty Friday to tampering with evidence in the case of a missing Colorado woman.
Kenney appeared in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Teller County, Colo., and pleaded guilty to one count as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
She has agreed to cooperate with police and prosecutors in other court cases and will testify at the trial of Patrick Frazee, who faces murder charges connected to Berreth's death.
Kenney said in court Friday that Frazee "committed homicide" and that she tampered with a cellphone.
Her sentencing will not take place until after Frazee's trial, the prosecutor said. She could face prison time or probation.
The details of the agreement and sentencing have been suppressed and Kenney has said she won't talk to the press as part of the agreement.
Kenney, also known as Krystal Lee, was the 2008 Rodeo Queen of the Magic Valley and worked as a pre-op nurse at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
St. Luke’s spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome confirmed in January that law enforcement had contacted the hospital. Bartlome, however, said she “wasn’t in a position to disclose” which agency made contact. She confirmed Monday that Kenney is no longer a St. Luke’s employee.
Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and mother of a 1-year-old daughter, went missing from her Woodland Park, Colo., home on Thanksgiving Day. Her cellphone pinged a south-central Idaho cell tower on Nov. 25.
Frazee, 32, was arrested Dec. 21 at his home in the Colorado town of Florissant on charges of murder and solicitation of murder. Frazee is the father of Berreth’s toddler.
Woodland Park police said they found evidence at Berreth’s home to make them believe she may have been killed there. Frazee is thought to be the last person to see Berreth alive. He told police that he met with Berreth on the afternoon of Thanksgiving to pick up their daughter for a visit.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Falls Police Department confirmed in a Dec. 22 statement that the agencies were contacted by the FBI on Dec. 15. The two agencies, in a joint special investigation unit, assisted the FBI in obtaining the search warrants, served multiple search warrants and “processed some items of evidence” related to Berreth’s disappearance, the statements said.
Berreth’s body has not been found. Her parents, who live in northern Idaho, have temporary physical custody of Berreth’s and Frazee’s daughter, according to court records. Teller County Department of Human Services will retain legal custody.
In a different court hearing Thursday, a judge decided the daughter will continue to stay with her maternal grandparents. A state courts spokesman's statement did not provide details of the closed hearing.
Frazee is due back in court Feb. 19 in the criminal case. Attorneys with the state public defender's office representing Frazee have said they will not comment on ongoing cases.
Check back later at Magicvalley.com for more on this breaking story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.