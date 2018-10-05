Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash near the Perrine Bridge, ISP said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 93 around milepost 50, police said. 

As of 5:45 p.m., one southbound lane was blocked. 

The lane reopened at 6 p.m.

