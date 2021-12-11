 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Inmate from Twin Falls killed in Boise prison; suspect arrested

Idaho inmates sue, claiming overcrowding at state prison

This June 15, 2010, file photo, shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise.

 AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File

BOISE — An inmate from Twin Falls at the Idaho State Correctional Institution was believed to have been beaten to death early Saturday by another inmate, according to the Idaho Department of Correction and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect has been arrested.

At 2:25 a.m. Saturday, security workers at the prison south of Boise “responded to an altercation” in a housing unit, according to a news release. Gerald B. Cummings Jr., 57, was found unresponsive “with injuries that appeared consistent with a beating,” the release said.

Security workers began lifesaving efforts, and Ada County paramedics responded. A physician declared Cummings dead at 3:38 a.m., the release said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office will lead an investigation into the suspicious death at the medium-security men’s prison, the release added. The other inmate was arrested on suspicion of having inflicted the beating, according to Patrick Orr, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Cummings was serving out three sentences for possession of a controlled substance convictions in Twin Falls County District Court, according to court records. He would have completed his final sentence in July 2025, according to Department of Correction records.

November crime report: Murder trial, police officer shot, rape charges

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

