BLISS — The Shoshone police chief's car was destroyed and multiple police officers were hit by debris during a high-speed chase on Interstate 84 Wednesday evening.
Jesus Antonio Reyes has been charged with felony eluding, aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery on a police officer, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The incident began in Hollister shortly before 5 p.m. when Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report that a black Honda Civic had left a gas station without paying, Idaho State Police Lt. Robert Rausch said.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 near milepost 45, but the suspect fled, driving into Twin Falls.
The car was again sighted about 10 minutes later northbound on U.S. 93 near milepost 50, Rausch said.
A Jerome City police officer tried to stop the car, but the driver fled west on I-84.
State police attempted to place spike strips near milepost 173, but the driver swerved to avoid the spikes and continued west, Rausch reported.
The pursuit continued, with speeds reaching more than 120 mph, a post on the Shoshone Police Department's Facebook page said.
Shoshone officers were returning from training in Hagerman and their two cars joined the pursuit, while two other police cars blocked on-ramps near Bliss to stop traffic from accessing the roadway.
Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith's car blocked the right lane of travel while officers placed spike strips in the road. The suspect veered into the median, lost control and hit Smith's patrol car.
Smith was not in the car at the time.
The police chief's car hit one officer and debris hit others. Other than some bumps and bruises, the officers are OK, Smith said.
The suspect's car came to a stop about a quarter-mile down the highway, and Reyes was taken into custody.
Reyes was taken to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding before being transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Boise, for further treatment, Rausch said.
This was the second high-speed chase on I-84 in the Magic Valley in as many days. The driver in the first chase on Tuesday died after police shot at the car and it later crashed.
