BELLEVUE — A Fairfield man was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence and three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter after a crash that killed three young girls and injured two adults, Blaine County authorities said Monday.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the crash at 1:19 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 173, east of Hot Springs Landing.
Deputies found a 1995 Dodge pickup in the roadway with extensive front end damage, a statement from the sheriff's office says. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew R. Park, 46, of Fairfield.
Park had rear-ended a 2000 Dodge Neon driven by Somchai Ray Lee Lurak, 26, of Mountain Home. Lurak's car had been stopped at a temporary traffic signal for an Idaho Transportation Department bridge construction project, the statement said.
Lurak and Emma Weigand, 26, also of Mountain Home, were injured in the crash. Lurak is listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Weigand was taken to St. Luke's Wood River, then transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Three girls in car seats in the back of Lurak's car all died in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
The Ada County Coroner's Office identified one of three siblings as Drayka E. Rayshell, 3, of Mountain Home. She was flown to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she died at 7:16 a.m., a statement from Coroner Dotti Owens said. The statement said the girl's two siblings were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The other girls were ages 6 and 5, the sheriff's office said.
Police gave Park field sobriety tests and arrested at the scene, the sheriff's statement says.
Parks will be arraigned in Blaine County court Monday afternoon and he remains in custody at the Blaine County Detention Center.
The family of the children posted a GoFundMe, saying the girls' father suffered a broken neck.
GoFundMe set up by the family is https://www.gofundme.com/f/h33cj2-our-family?member=2703110&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_tco_campmgmtbnr_m plz dont hesitate to share or donate, every little bit helps
I can't believe people still drink and drive. This is just heartbreaking.
