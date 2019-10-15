{{featured_button_text}}
High speed chase

Officers are seen behind crime scene tape at the end of a high speed chase that took place along Interstate 84 and country roads at noontime on Tuesday.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

5 p.m. UPDATE: Police said at a press conference that the chase started at about 11:30 a.m. when an Ada County deputy stopped a suspect of two possible kidnappings. Elmore, Gooding and Idaho State Police officers picked up the chase. The suspect stole a pickup at gunpoint and the crash reached high speeds and went in the wrong direction on I-84 at  times. Police shot at the suspect who soon crashed at a dairy near Wendell.

Police said when officers arrived the suspect was unconscious. Officers attempted lifesaving measures but the suspect died at the scene.

Police declined to name the suspect.

High speed chase

Officers are seen behind crime scene tape after a high speed chase took multiple law enforcement agencies along Interstate 84 and country roads near Wendell at mid-day on Tuesday.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-735-4357.

3:40 p.m. UPDATE: Idaho State Police will hold a press conference at ISP headquarters in Jerome at 4:45 p.m. Multiple agencies will be in attendance. Police say there was an officer-involved shooting.

1:30 p.m. UPDATE: Police at the scene declined to release more information to a Times-News photojournalist. Numerous police vehicles are on the scene at milepost 152, eastbound on Interstate 84. A body was wrapped in yellow plastic near a red pickup, and police tape blocked off the area.

Police chase

The body of a man who died following a police pursuit lies wrapped in plastic Tuesday near a Wendell dairy. Police declined to release the man's name.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

A vehicle fire at milepost 150.5 appears to be unrelated.

GOODING COUNTY — Multiple police agencies are involved in a chase Tuesday afternoon on several Magic Valley roadways.

The chase started on Interstate 84 just before noon and continued onto Idaho Highway 46, emergency dispatchers said.

Police scanner traffic indicated Idaho State Police and other agencies were chasing a vehicle at speeds up to 120 mph along the highway, with the driver traveling east in the westbound lanes near Wendell.

Ramps leading onto the interstate were briefly blocked by law enforcement near Jerome, to prevent vehicles from accessing the highway.

Police declined to give more details.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this story.

