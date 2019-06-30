UPDATE: Police say both the missing teen and the man suspected of abducting her have been found and the Amber Alert is canceled.
This is a breaking news update. Original story below:
MOUNTAIN HOME — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl they believe was abducted in Mountain Home.
The Mountain Home Police Department said it believes Bertonia McFadden was lured online by an older man by the name of Erick J. Miramontes Anaya. It is believed that he drove to her home early Sunday and picked her up. Bertonia is developmentally delayed and requires occasional use of a wheelchair, police said. Bertonia's wheelchair was left at her residence. She has no phone or other means of communication with her.
Below are the police descriptions of McFadden and Anaya:
VICTIM: Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden
Age: 16 years of age
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5 feet, 00 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Identifying Features: Bertonia is developmentally delayed. She requires occasional wheelchair use. Bertonia wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg, from the knee down.
Last seen wearing: Black jeans and a pink shirt
SUSPECT: Erick Javier Miramontes Anaya
Age: 24 years of age
Sex: Male
Race: Hispanic
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6 Feet, 00 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Identifying Features: Unknown
Clothing: Unknown
VEHICLE: Silver 2004 Ford Explorer
License Plate: 1A243GD
State: ID
Description: Unknown further
Direction of Travel: Unknown
INCIDENT: Mountain Home, ID
Date: 6/30/2019
Time: 2:20 a.m.
Missing From: Mountain Home, ID
