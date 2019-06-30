{{featured_button_text}}
UPDATE: Police say both the missing teen and the man suspected of abducting her have been found and the Amber Alert is canceled. 

This is a breaking news update. Original story below:

MOUNTAIN HOME — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl they believe was abducted in Mountain Home. 

The Mountain Home Police Department said it believes Bertonia McFadden was lured online by an older man by the name of Erick J. Miramontes Anaya. It is believed that he drove to her home early Sunday and picked her up. Bertonia is developmentally delayed and requires occasional use of a wheelchair, police said. Bertonia's wheelchair was left at her residence. She has no phone or other means of communication with her.

Below are the police descriptions of McFadden and Anaya:

VICTIM: Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden

Age: 16 years of age

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5 feet, 00 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Identifying Features: Bertonia is developmentally delayed. She requires occasional wheelchair use. Bertonia wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg, from the knee down.

Last seen wearing: Black jeans and a pink shirt

SUSPECT: Erick Javier Miramontes Anaya

Age: 24 years of age

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6 Feet, 00 inches

Weight: 175 pounds

Identifying Features: Unknown

Clothing: Unknown

VEHICLE: Silver 2004 Ford Explorer

License Plate: 1A243GD

State: ID

Description: Unknown further

Direction of Travel: Unknown

INCIDENT: Mountain Home, ID

Date: 6/30/2019

Time: 2:20 a.m.

Missing From: Mountain Home, ID

