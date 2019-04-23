{{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police canceled an AMBER alert for a 5-year-old boy after he was found Tuesday afternoon.

The alert was originally sent Tuesday morning for Ethan Robertson, who was believed to be be in danger after his father, Justin Robertson, allegedly broke into his estranged wife’s home, stabbed her and took Ethan. The father and the car he was traveling in was also located, according to Idaho State Police.

It was believed they were traveling in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with Washington plate APN2450. It was unknown where they were going, and the alert was issued in several states.

Police issued the alert at 7:36 a.m. Pacific Time. In a release, police said Justin Robertson has access to weapons, but it was not known if he had any in his possession.

