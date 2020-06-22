UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 10-year-old Shelley boy found
0 comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 10-year-old Shelley boy found

  • Updated
  • 0

SHELLEY — A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 10-year-old boy missing from Shelley. Police said Monday afternoon the boy was found.

However, Idaho State Police said the suspect in the disappearance is still wanted for questioning by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. She is Chelsi Lynn Urias; a white female, 32 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has short brown or blue hair and brown eyes.

She may be in a silver Audi. The vehicle originally described in the Amber Alert has been found.

For more information call Bingham County Sheriff at 208-785-4440 or dial 911.

+1 
Gage Thomas Joslin

Gage Thomas Joslin

 
+1 
Chelsi Lynn Urias

Chelsi Lynn Urias

 
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News